Auditions for ‘Murder’s in the Heir’ set at VBT Community Center

Van Buren Community Players announce auditions for “Murder’s in the Heir” at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 5 and 6.

Turn the game of Clue into a play and you have the entertaining “Murder’s in the Heir!” Almost every character in this hilarious mystery has the weapon, opportunity and motive to commit the unseen murder. Adding to the fun, it’s up to the audience to decide who actually did it!

No experience is necessary to audition. The auditions will be open to adults. Please enter through the Van Buren Community Center entrance on the east side of the building at 46425 Tyler Rd., Van Buren Township, MI 48111. There will be two nights of auditions – 7-9:45 p.m. on Jan. 5 and 6. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Those interested need to attend only one night, as the process will be the same on both evenings. Auditions will consist of reading the provided monologue.

The reading audition cut, audition form and rehearsal schedule are provided on the event Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/events/1355230059479759 or at www.vanburencommunityplayers.com.

These will also be available at auditions.

Video submissions are accepted and can be sent to producer Laura Kitzman at [email protected] no later than Tuesday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m.

Rehearsals are generally held on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday (with some exceptions) at the Van Buren Township Community Center Theater at 6:30 p.m.. Performances are March 14, 15, 20 and 21 and will be performed as a dinner theater.

Director is Chandler Gimson.

For more information on this show and all upcoming shows, visit www.vanburencommunityplayers.com, email [email protected] or call 734-796-7900.