Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses returns to full operation

By Tom Maroulitsas

Public Information Representative Jehovah’s Witnesses

The Belleville Assembly Hall of Witnesses at 43777 Ecorse Rd. in Van Buren Township has returned to full operation in 2023.

From 1,800 to 2,000 a day will be attending the first in-person religious conferences held there in nearly three years, driving an economic boost to the community.

“Due to the opening of the hall and having assemblies every weekend, it will increase our sales dramatically,” said Burger King management at 41360 Ecorse Rd.

By how much? “Without Jehovah’s Witnesses, we lost around $1,000 a day in sales on Saturday and Sunday every weekend for three years,” he said.

With one to two events a weekend throughout 2023, that’s an estimated economic impact of $60,000 plus for just one business.

Having a full roster of programs planned for the remainder of the calendar year, the total economic impact of the assembly hall’s activities will be significant, as visiting attendees stay at local hotels, shop in stores, and dine at restaurants when they convene for their conferences.

“We plan to hold events almost every weekend of 2023 at our two Michigan assembly hall sites,” said Justin Glaza, local spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “In total, we anticipate upwards of 63,000 visitors who will attend more than 50 events ranging in length between one and three days.”

“Making a proactive nationwide decision to close our houses of worship to in-person events protected both our congregants and our communities,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses.

“However, our in-person assemblies and conventions are a highlight of our annual calendar and an important part of our worship. We are excited to be back,” Hendriks said.

Local Jehovah’s Witnesses are also eager to return to assemblies in Belleville.

“I feel excited to resume in-person assemblies and conventions again to be among friends and family to worship together,” said Belleville resident Gerald Lechel, who has not only attended events for years but also met his wife, Kim, during the 3,000-seat facility building project completed in 1988.

Thinking back to the build and how it positively affected his life after graduating high school, Gerald Lechel commented, “I was able to be exposed to and educated on a number of different trades from experienced tradesmen. And I had a good place to use my energy. The memories are more about the people than the building.”

Kim Lechel agreed about the people and added, “It’s going to be really nice to hear that many voices singing, to see all the little children enjoying the new pictures and display.

“To actually have the cars coming in and out, the Belleville area hasn’t had that for years because of COVID. So, it’s going to be a really nice impact on the area,” Kim Lechel said. She also highlighted some interior improvements others have yet to see, such as video walls installed in 2019.

The Christian denomination now operates 45 assembly halls across the United States, including two in Michigan. While many of these assembly halls are also used for annual three-day conventions during the summer months, the Witnesses sometimes contract with private and public arenas and convention centers like the Seagate Convention Center in Toledo or Ford Field in Detroit for international conventions to accommodate more attendees from a wider geographic region.

Entry at all events is always free. More details are on the organization’s official website, jw.org .