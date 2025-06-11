Anti-Trump rally set Saturday at Harris Park in Van Buren Township

Flyers are being distributed by a group calling itself “Belleville Area Friends Indivisible Fights Back!” announcing an anti-Trump demonstration from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, June 14, at Harris Park, 10101 Belleville Rd., Van Buren Township.

The demonstration will be on the sidewalk on the east side of Belleville Road with a welcome desk in the park and “fun tools” for the kids.

The flyer suggests people could park in the nearby shopping center away from customer entrances.

The event is called “No Kings Belleville!” and stresses, “The flag doesn’t belong to Donald Trump, it belongs to us.” It says the demonstrations across the nation will be everywhere he isn’t to say, “no throne, no crowns, no kings.”

Organizer Linda Priest said the recent rally in Canton had 2,500 people and it was peaceful and went off well. She said there is a commitment to nonviolent action here as well.