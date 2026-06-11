Anti data center group seeking VBT recall language approval

At the June 10 Van Buren Township Planning Commission meeting, Jenn Smith announced that an anti-data center group has started the process to recall the whole township board.

She said on June 5 a request for approval of the ballot language was filed with the Wayne County clerk. She said the language will be reviewed by the county on June 23.

The language must be approved for clarity before it can be put on petitions to circulate. Once enough signatures have been turned in and accepted, the recall can be put on a ballot.

She advised that people can get more information by going to Stop the Data Center 48111 on Facebook.

Under state law, the language must be clear and factual and based entirely on the official’s conduct during their current term of office. After the language is approved, there is a strict 180-day window to circulate the petitions. The petitions must be signed by registered, qualified electors in the district equal to at least 25% of the total votes cast for all candidates for the office of Governor in that district at the last preceding gubernatorial election.

Petition circulators must be registered electors and must personally witness every signature. Circulators cannot sign and date their circulator certificate until after the petition has been fully circulated and signed by voters.

Completed petitions are submitted to the county clerk and they have up to 35 days to examine the petitions and determine if enough valid signatures were collected. If enough valid signatures are verified the election must be scheduled on the next available May or November regular election date.

Van Buren Township board members are Supervisor Kevin McNamara, Clerk Leon Wright, Treasurer Sharry Budd and Trustees Donald Boynton, Bryon Kelley, William Frazier, and Kevin Martin.