Annual St. Patrick’s Day dinner set for March 17 at Van Buren Eagles

The Van Buren Eagles #3996 at 9961 Beck Rd., Van Buren Township, is presenting it St. Patrick’s Day corned beef and cabbage dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. (or until gone) on Monday, March 17.

Menu is corned beef, cabbage, carrots, potatoes, rutabagas, bread and butter. Cost is $15. There is live entertainment and a cash bar. Open to the public.

“Get there early as the meal is always a sell-out,” said dinner chairperson Barbara Brasington.