Andrew Moore of VBT begins journey at Kettering University

FLINT, MI — Kettering University welcomed Andrew Moore of Van Buren Township to campus during its fall convocation in October.

Held in the Connie and Jim John Recreation Center, the ceremony brought together 254 new students and their families to mark the official start of their Kettering experience.

While many students hail from Michigan, the incoming class represents nearly 20 states and eight countries. Roughly half of the students have declared Mechanical Engineering as their intended major, with Electrical Engineering and Computer Science rounding out the top three.

“To our new students: you’re taking this first step with purpose, with courage and with the full support of a community that believes in you,” said university president Dr. Robert K. McMahan. “This is your moment to explore who you are and begin to shape who you want to become.”

As part of Kettering’s signature 50/50 model, Moore, who is majoring in Mechanical Engineering, will complete 11 weeks of intensive coursework on campus before beginning his first co-op employment assignment, earning on-the-job experience that will set him apart in today’s competitive workforce