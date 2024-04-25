American Fireworks Co. to present annual VBT fireworks on June 29

“We asked what can you give us for $25,000?” said Van Buren Township Recreation Programmer Jennifer Zaenglein at the township’s regular board meeting on April 16 in explaining how they asked for quotes on this year’s holiday fireworks.

She said they had four proposals and American Fireworks was considered tops. Zaenglein said American Fireworks did the township’s fireworks last year and, “It was the best show we ever put on in Van Buren Township.”

The fireworks show will be Saturday June 29 at the Beck Road Ball Field, with a rain-out date of June 30. The show begins at dusk and lasts from about 22 to 25 minutes.

In other business at the 20-minute meeting on April 16, the board:

• Held a moment of silence in memory of the late Peggy Voigt;

• Approved the purchase of a new high-speed tabulation kit and additional high-speed ballot scanner for a total cost of $46,343.22 from Dominion Voting Systems with funds to come from an amendment to the Elections — Capital Outlay line item in the general fund. These will replace the equipment from 2017, including one that crashed and one that is not working properly. In order to process the high volume of presidential cycle absentee ballots, replacement of the equipment is necessary, said Clerk Leon Wright. In a memo to the board, Clerk Wright said, “Dominion Voting Systems is the only vendor allowed by Wayne County and the State of Michigan so bids and price quotes are not an option”

• Removed from the agenda consideration of the first amendment to the 2019 Loan Agreement between the township and the Local Development Financing Authority (LDFA) to seek legal advice on part of it. The LDFA approved the amendment at its April 9 meeting at the request of the township;

• Heard Patricia Najmulski of 43020 Riggs Rd. ask the township to move the fence that is in the wrong place. Supervisor Kevin McNamara said he would meet with her after the meeting and get all the details so the issue can be addressed;

• Heard Zaenglein announce that the township’s summer camp is back and will be run out of the new Community Center for eight weeks starting June 17. Cost is $205 per week for township residents and $230 per week for non-residents. The township is hiring camp counselors 18 and older. She announced a couple of minigrants, including a $450 grant from MParks to get the summer campers to Lansing for a field trip, and a Safari grant of $2,500 through MParks for archery equipment, plus an additional $1,000 from MDNR for a $3,500 total to pay for archery equipment and learn the safe way of doing this indoors for all ages; and

• Heard Supervisor McNamara announce this is Telecommunications Week and he wanted to honor the Communications Department – Chloe Michaels, Mike Japowicz, Elena Manalp – for all the information they get out into the community. It was noted the dispatchers are a part of this week and the township is honoring them, too.