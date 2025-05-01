Advisory: City road construction set for High, Liberty streets

A Nixel alert from the city of Belleville advises that road construction work is beginning this week:

Starting May 1 (weather permitting), the High Street parking lot near Horizon Park will be closed as we kick off our 2025 road construction season.

Here’s what to expect:

• First, crews will remove the pavement from the High Street parking lot and relocate underground services to address catch basin flooding.

• Next, High Street from Main to Roys Street will have its pavement removed and replaced.

• Following that, Liberty Street from Main to Huron River Drive will undergo pavement removal, water main replacement, and then full repaving.

• Lastly, High Street from Roys Street to Huron River Drive will have its pavement removed and replaced.

Please be mindful of road workers and persons in the area.

City of Belleville