Adaptive Sports Clinic with softball, handcycle set July 20, Sept. 14

On July 20 and Sept. 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Lower Huron Metropark will host an adaptive softball and handcycle clinic in the Woods Creek picnic area.

In partnership with RIM Foundation-SportsAbility, adults, children, and families with disabilities are invited to come out to learn the basics of adaptive softball and handcycling. Participants will have the opportunity to try equipment and learn basic skills in a supportive and safe environment.

Adaptive handcycles and softball equipment will be provided. Clinics will be held at three times 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m. Each clinic will last about an hour.

To register, contact Myreo Dixon at [email protected] .

This is for ages 6 and up. There is no cost, but a Metroparks daily or annual pass is required to enter any Metropark.

In a news release, the Metroparks explain: “The Metroparks are committed to removing barriers, creating access, improving access, and increasing recreation opportunities for all. As we look to the future, we will develop, update and improve facilities to meet or exceed ADA requirements. And we’ll look for ways to remove barriers to access so that individuals of all abilities have equitable access to Metroparks facilities, programs, services and activities.”