Abundant Harvest Church makes sure none go hungry

Nearly two years ago, Abundant Harvest Church on Willis Road in Belleville partnered with Bountiful Pantries to install a 24/7/365 food pantry on its lawn. The pantry provides and accepts all nonperishable food items, which can be dropped off at the church between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Sundays or put directly in the pantry at any time.

The Kids Coalition Against Hunger provides the pantry with 5,000 rice-based “One-Pot” meals, which can be customized with vegetables or protein. These meals come in temperature-proof packages, and each meal can feed six adults or 12 children.

These meals are a fundamental part of what the pantry offers, according to church member and pantry organizer Maria Holmes. “Even if we don’t have canned goods and we don’t have other foods in there, we always have plenty of [one-pot meals], so nobody ever has to go hungry,” Holmes said.

Pastor Willie S. Foster III said he believes that the pantry doesn’t belong to the ministry, but rather to the community, and encourages all local residents to use the pantry as often as they desire, at whatever time of day they feel most comfortable.

“That’s the whole purpose,” Foster said. “We want to give into this community.”

The pantry at Abundant Harvest Church is located at 51185 Willis Road and is run with support from Bountiful Pantries, The Makana Foundation, Grace Fellowship Church in Ypsilanti, Comcast and the members and friends of Abundant Harvest.