69.55% of voters turn out in Van Buren Township for election

In the Nov. 5 General Election in Van Buren Township, 4,329 were early voters, 5,505 turned out on election day and there were 8,010 absentee voters.

17,844 total voters turned out of the 25,658 total registered voters for a 69.55% turnout.

All of the VBT board members listed on the ballot won election. The write-in candidate for township trustee was unsuccessful.

VBT voters were 61.02% for Harris/Walz for president and 36.68% for Trump/Vance.

They voted 61.75% for U.S. Senate candidate Elissa Slotkin and 34.71% for Mike Rogers.

The vote for Debbie Dingell for Congress was 63.86% and for Heather Smiley it was 33.17%

State Rep. Reggie Miller got 65.36% of the vote and Dale Biniecki got 34.19%.

State Board of Education, top two, were Theodore Jones, 31.03%, and Adam Frederick Zemke, 29.27%.

Regents of the University of Michigan, top two, were Denise Illitch, 32.59%, and Shauna Ryder Diggs, 30.84%.

Trustee of Michigan State University, top two, Rebecca Bahar-Cook, 31.45%, and Thomas Stallworth III, 30.26%.

Governors of Wayne State University, top two, were Rasha Demashkieh, 30.76%, and Mark T. Gaffney, 30.55%.

Wayne County officials: Prosecuting Attorney Kym L. Worthy, 78.55%; Sheriff Raphael Washington, 65.61%; Clerk Cathy M. Garrett, 79.26%; Treasurer Eric Sabree, 95.87%; Register of Deeds Bernard J. Youngblood, 68.93%.

County Commissioner 11th District candidate Allen R. Wilson got 95.64%.

Justice of Supreme Court, non-incumbent position, Kimberly Ann Thomas got 71.43% of the vote; incumbent position, Kyra Harris Bolden got 72.73%; Judge of Appeals, 1st district, top two, Kirksten Frank Kelly, 56.87% and Michael J. Riordan, 40.52%.

Third Circuit Court Judges, 18 incumbents who were unopposed, all won and the non-incumbent candidate Adrienne G. Scruggs got 58.92%. Circuit Court incumbent with partial term, two positions, Bradley Cobb got 43.25% and Nicole N. Goodson got 54.38%.

Judge of Probate Court, incumbent, David A. Perkins, 96.43%; non-incumbent, top two, Macie Gaines, 36.87%, and Ron L. Haywood, 22.83%.

34th District Court Teresa Patton got 66.34% of the vote.

Lincoln Consolidated Schools candidates were unopposed.

Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education, top four: Dionne Falconer, 23.24%; Victor DeLibera, 19.00%; Wade Fields, 19.86%; David W. Shall, 18.71%

District Library candidates were unopposed: Joy Chichewicz, 32.62%; Maria Jackson-Smith, 34.65%; Alma Hughes-Grubbs, 31.03%.

The Lincoln Consolidated School District sinking fund millage proposal got 61.67% yes and 38.33% no votes. The Washtenaw Intermediate School District special education millage renewal got 70.35% yes and 29.65% no votes.

The Wayne RESA regional enhancement millage got 9,213 yes votes (65.12%) and 4,934 no votes (34.88%).