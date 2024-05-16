100 elementary school students take part in FIRST Robotics event at BHS

About 100 participants, ages 6 to 10, from 13 elementary school clubs, plus their families and siblings, took part in FIRST Robotics event held May 4 at the Belleville High School cafeteria. Robotics is expected to be part of the curriculum of the Van Buren Schools in the future, instead of just a club.

The elementary students begin their robotic learning with Lego robotics and on Saturday they were able to experience more complex robots as well. Among the many activities, the BHS robot threw a ring to the students for them to catch.