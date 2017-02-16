Jazzercize to offer free dance-fitness classes to all girls aged 16-21

Joyce Gant of Van Buren Township, administrator for the local franchise of Jazzercize, Inc., said she is excited about the corporate offer of the dance-fitness company for 2017.

Jazzercise, Inc. has announced a new initiative that offers free Jazzercise classes to girls aged 16-21 all year long.

Local Jazzercize classes are taught at the Van Buren Township Hall’s recreation center at 46425 Tyler Road.

Dubbed GirlForce, the program aims to empower young women by giving them a place to get fit, learn healthy habits, and find a place they belong in their communities.

GirlForce mixes modern dance choreography with kickboxing and Pilates moves, to the music of the latest top-40 hits.

“It has to do with self-esteem and getting themselves healthy at an early age, which could grow into lifetime habits,” Gant said.

For girls under 18 a parent or guardian is asked to sign an agreement and be present in the room when the young girls are working out.

“Last June at the State of Women Summit hosted by the White House, so many amazing speakers talked about the importance of helping girls as they grow up and a light bulb went off for me,” said Jazzercize CEO and founder Judi Sheppard Missett.

Set to launch in January 2017, participating Jazzercise locations will encourage teens and college-aged women to join the movement and learn to “dance their own path.”

Sheppard Missett said the program “might evolve into other things, but for now we want to keep it simple.”

“As a mom of two girls, I know that young women confront unique challenges,” said Jazzercise president Shanna Missett Nelson.

“We know what physical activity does for us. We hope that offering girls a safe place for them to get fit can help… so they can become strong women!” said Sheppard Missett.

While Jazzercise, Inc. and its franchisees have raised over $28 million for charities over their 47-year history, this the first time the company has developed a corporate initiative.

Girls who are interested in joining the GirlForce can find more information at jazzercise.com/GirlForce or follow @jazzerciseinc Instagram page.