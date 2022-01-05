Former St. Anthony pastor Fr. Tom Cusick dies Jan. 2 at age 83

On Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, Fr. Tom Cusick, former pastor of St. Anthony’s Parish, departed this life after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was 83.

The Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 7, at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament, 9844 Woodward Ave. in Detroit. Viewing begins at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Detroit.

Fr. Tom heard the call to priesthood while a student at the University of Detroit High School. He entered Sacred Heart Seminary following graduation and was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Detroit on June 6, 1964.

After serving in a number of parishes in the Detroit area, Fr. Tom came to Belleville and was named pastor on Sept. 6, 1988. He celebrated his 50th Anniversary of Ordination on June 6, 2014, making St. Anthony’s the longest assignment of Fr. Tom’s priesthood. He remained here until his retirement in August, 2017.

I had occasion to ask him before he entered Clergy Village for retirement why he stayed on as pastor here so long. His response was immediate: “Because I love the people here.”

Fr. Tom is remembered as a quiet, private man, who was very proud of his Irish heritage. Although a devoted pastor, who would appear in hospital rooms as soon as he heard of a parishioner’s admittance, Fr. Tom would have been equally content as a contemplative monk, left free of any administrative responsibilities to devote himself entirely to prayer.

As I conclude this article, I recall the words found in St. Paul’s 2nd Letter to Timothy:

“… the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought the good fight; I have finished the race; I have kept the faith.”

Rest in Peace, Fr. Tom, until we meet again!

Fr. John Kiselica

Pastor, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church