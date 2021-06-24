Belleville Police investigate armed robbery of carpet store

On Tuesday, June 22, around noon, an unknown male wearing a mask entered Friends Fine Floor Covering at 164 Main Street in Belleville. He came through the back door, produced an extended pocket knife and demanded money from the female employee who was the sole occupant of the business.

Belleville Police Chief David Robinson said the employee gave the perpetrator the money they had in the store and the suspect ran out of the back door and northbound through the alley.

Chief Robinson said this case is under investigation as police are gathering video evidence from nearby businesses in an attempt to identify the perpetrator or possible vehicle involved.

Chief Robinson asks anyone who saw anything suspicious during that time period or happens to have surveillance systems that may have captured the surrounding area to please contact the police department.