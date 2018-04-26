Belleville High School freshman killed by Canadian Pacific train

A tentative identification has been made of the teenager killed by a eastbound Canadian Pacific Railway train traveling on Norfolk Southern tracks in Belleville on Wednesday, April 25.

Belleville Police Chief Hal Berriman said that based on items found at the scene, physical descriptions and clothing, police have been in contact with the suspected victim’s family.

He said further testing will be conducted with the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office for a positive identification. Van Buren Public Schools were notified because police believed that the fatality involved is a 15-year-old freshman student of Belleville High School. Grief counselors were available at the school on Thursday.

Chief Berriman said at about 2:17 p.m. on April 25, Belleville Police Cpl. Kristin Faull was on patrol in the area of South Street and Sumpter Road and happened upon a stopped eastbound train.

The train engineer and conductor aboard the train reported to Cpl. Faull that they possibly struck a young male pedestrian about a half-mile west of the Sumpter Road crossing.

Chief Berriman said Cpl. Faull and Belleville Police Cpl. Todd Schrecengost responded to the area and located a deceased young white male lying upon the railroad tracks at the location described.

Chief Berriman reportedly told The Detroit News that the boy made no attempt to move from the tracks despite the oncoming train.

Whether the incident occurred within the city limits of Belleville or adjoining Van Buren Township was difficult to determine, so the GPS was run and police found it was Belleville’s case.

Van Buren Township Police and Fire departments assisted with technical and investigative support, Chief Berriman said. Belleville Fire Department personnel assisted with traffic control and technical support.

Chief Berriman said VBT Police Chief Jason Wright offered any help his department could give and the VBT Accident Investigation Unit taking took photos and investigated.

The railroad crossing at South Street / Sumpter Road was closed for hours as the investigation progressed. This was the busiest time of the day for that roadway and motorists had to divert to dirt roads of Martinsville or Elwell to get around the blockade. The train’s engine was stopped just east of the South/Sumpter crossing and the long train stretched westward almost to Elwell.

Chief Berriman said the Belleville Police Department and responding agencies would like to thank the public for its understanding and patience during this difficult response. Any further information regarding this incident will be

released when available, he said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Belleville Police Department at (734) 699-2710 (Monday through Friday until 5 p.m.) or Dispatch at (734) 699-2385,